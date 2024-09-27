Manipur activist threatens self-immolation over Kuki-Zo MLAs, heightening ethnic tensions

Manipur human rights activist Malem Thongam has threatened to self immolate himself in front of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s bungalow if the government doesnt remove ten Kuki-Zo legilators from the state’s assembly within ten days.

The demand is driven by accusations that the Kuki-Zo MLAs have been involved in the state’s ongoing crisis, including calls for a separate administration. Seven of them are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding political complexity to the situation.

Thongam expressed frustration at the government’s failure to take disciplinary measures against these legislators, despite their role in escalating the conflict, which has already claimed over 200 lives since May 2023. Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities continue to destabilize the region, with demands for separate administrative regions by the Kuki-Zo community further intensifying tensions.

In his appeal, the activist also questioned the silence of the state BJP regarding the actions of two Kuki-Zo cabinet ministers who have voiced similar separatist sentiments. Thongam’s threat has brought renewed focus to the broader political instability in Manipur, where ethnic divisions continue to polarize the population.