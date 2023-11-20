Mandaviya visits health pavilion at India International Trade Fair

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday visited the Ayushman Bhav Health Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair here.

He visited several stalls and booths at the health pavilion showcasing initiatives and schemes of the central government, lauding their efforts to raise awareness among the masses by way of ‘nukkad natak (street plays), games, quizzes and representatives of division imparting knowledge and answering queries of the public.

At the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) booth, Mandaviya reflected on the services and information provided for the public.

He also distributed Ayushman cards to beneficiaries at the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana stall. These cards play a pivotal role in ensuring the last-mile delivery of free healthcare benefits to the underprivileged.

Mandaviya also visited the stall of Jan Aushadhi and interacted with visitors and urged them to buy generic drugs from these stores which are found across the country.

He also visited the tribes stall and appreciated their work to promote weaves and fabrics from different states.

The 42nd IITF 2023, which began on November 14, will continue till November 27. The theme of this year’s trade fair is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, United by Trade’.