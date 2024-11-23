Mandaviya to lead foot march to commemorate Constitution Day

Union Minister of Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya, will lead a foot march to commemorate Constitution Day here on Monday.

The event will celebrate the adoption of the Constitution and honour the vision of the founding fathers, marking a significant milestone in India’s democratic journey.

This march is part of a series of ‘padyatras’ that the minister will undertake over the course of one year, each focusing on a unique theme to inspire the youth and celebrate India’s rich heritage.

The Constitution Day Padyatra is the second in the series, following the inaugural ‘Bhagwan Birsa Munda – Maati Ke Veer’ Padyatra held on November 13 in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh.

Aimed at promoting constitutional values and raising awareness about the Preamble and principles of democracy among youth, it will commence from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 8:00 AM with Union Ministers, MPs, and other dignitaries expected to join this historic march.

The Padyatra will follow a route starting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, passing through landmarks such as Kartavyapath and India Gate, and culminating back at the stadium.

The event will begin with an inaugural ceremony featuring an extensive art exhibition showcasing the life and contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar alongside other distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly. A comprehensive exhibition detailing the constitutional journey will also be displayed, complemented by an interactive Preamble wall where citizens can engage and connect with India’s constitutional values.

The Padyatra is expected to engage over 10,000 youth participants from various organizations, including MY Bharat Volunteers, NYKS, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. Cultural performances, educational exhibitions, and interactive sessions will deepen the understanding of constitutional values among young citizens.