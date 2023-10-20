Mandaviya reiterates government’s commitment to address gender inequality

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country was progressing satisfactorily on its journey towards gender equality. Citing the latest Sample Registration Survey (SRS) report, he announced significant progress in the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) in the country.

“The data revealed a commendable three-point improvement from 904 in 2017-19 to 907 in 2018–20. At least a dozen out of 22 surveyed states have demonstrated improvement, underlining the combined efforts of the states in implementing the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act) and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme,” the minister added.

He was speaking at the 29th meeting of the Central Supervisory Board (CSB), which marked a crucial occasion to reiterate the nation’s commitment to addressing gender discrimination against girls and women. The primary concern discussed at the meeting was the declining child sex ratio (CSR) and SRB in the country, indicative of the ongoing battle against sex-based discrimination leading to sex selection/ determination followed by pre-birth elimination.

Mandaviya informed that the latest SRS report indicated that the gender gap has witnessed a two-point decrease in 2020 compared to a five-point gap in 2015. He said, “Ten states have effectively reversed the gender gap, positively impacting female survival rates.”

He also spoke about the challenges posed by modern technologies, such as IVF procedures, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), and compact diagnostic equipment, which facilitate sex selection under the pretext of family balancing. “These technologies, despite their positive medical applications, could be misused and exacerbate gender imbalances,” he stated.

Under the PCPNDT Act, the central government was entrusted with the responsibility to combat the misuse of medical technologies for sex determination and selection. The CSB members gathered to reaffirm their commitment towards enforcement of the Act and creating an enabling environment for the girl child in the country. Mandaviya urged that this act should not be used to harass innocent doctors by anyone.

He lauded the proactive measures taken by states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu in this regard. He also commended their innovative strategies, including sting operations and informer schemes, to combat gender-biased sex selection. While celebrating these efforts, the minister called upon other states and Union territories to follow suit and contribute significantly to this critical demographic issue.