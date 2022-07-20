Mandaviya lauds PM’s move to appreciate vaccinators of nation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to send letter to the vaccinators of the country.

Aiming to motivate the healthcare workers of the country, the PM today wrote a letter to the vaccinators of the nation in which he appreciated their efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

India recently crossed the vaccination mark of over 200 crore.

Modi wrote, “The scale and speed that India imparted to the world’s largest vaccination programme has been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people like you.”

He further mentioned in his letter, “Our COVID-19 vaccination journey commenced on January 16, 2021, and on July 17, 2022, we achieved yet another milestone. It was a memorable day for the country as India surpassed the 200-crore vaccination mark. This is a landmark achievement in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He added, “Our vaccinators, healthcare workers, healthcare support staff and frontline workers have played a critical role in protecting Indians. This is a laudable example of dedication to duty and delivering when it is most necessary.”

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Mandaviya tweeted, “PM @NarendraModi ji has written a letter on the achievement of 200 crore vaccinations of the world’s largest vaccination campaign against COVID-19. I appreciate and thank every effort related to this campaign. This has encouraged all vaccinators. With this enthusiasm, all of us will continue to work in this drive.”

On Friday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ at COVID Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan.

He also appealed to the people to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against COVID-19.