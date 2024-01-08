Mandaviya inaugurates new health facilities in hospitals in city

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the new health facilities in Central government run hospitals in Delhi at the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Government of India has taken several steps to boost the health infrastructure in the country.

“In addition to reducing the cost of treatment for the poor, efforts are also being made to rapidly increase the number of doctors. The number of medical colleges have more than doubled in the last 9 years. Similarly, the number of MBBS, PG and Nursing seats have increased at an unprecedented rate in a span of less than 10 years,” Mandaviya said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the government’s commitment and resolve to raise awareness and ensure delivery of healthcare services to the last mile, the minister said, “Differing from other nations, India has a four-tier healthcare system that functions from grassroots to primary to secondary to tertiary wherein institutes such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir have been established across rural and urban areas. They host a breadth of healthcare services themselves and also serve to connect the underserved with secondary and tertiary level consultations at their respective locations saving patient’s time and money and providing services and care with ease at affordable rates.”

Noting India’s contribution and promotion of health services to the world, Mandaviya said, “India’s medical and healthcare services extend beyond our borders, embracing the entire world. This commitment is grounded in our philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

“As a nation, we strive to prioritize research and development and initiatives such as Heal in India, Heal by India,” he added.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr Subhash Giri, Director of LHMC and other dignitaries were present in the occasion.