In view of an increase in the caseload of Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with all the senior doctors and Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders across the country on COVID-19 management at 11.30 am today.

India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

However, 9,84,676 precautionary doses of the COVID vaccine were administered on Monday, according to the health ministry.

“9,84,676 ‘Precaution doses’ of COVID vaccine administered – 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10),” as per the Government of India.

Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)