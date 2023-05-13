Mandate given for good governance: Yogi on civic poll results

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guidance for the overwhelming and historic victory of the BJP candidates in the civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters on Saturday,

the Chief Minister attributed the huge victory of the BJP to the mandate given for good governance, development and fear-free environment.

Congratulating team UP, the Chief Minister said: “Due to the hard work of the BJP workers, coordination between the government and the organization, and the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the BJP has achieved the biggest victory so far in the state civic body elections.”

Stating that for the first time in all the 17 Municipal Corporations of the state, the BJP has succeeded in winning with an absolute majority, the CM said: “Out of these 17 municipal corporations, three new ones, including Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Shahjahanpur, were established. Municipal elections have been held for the first time in Shahjahanpur. Each of these 17 municipal corporations have a population of 5 lakh to 50 lakh.”

The Chief Minister said that there are 200 municipalities in the state of which elections were held in 199. “In 2017, the BJP could win 60 municipalities. This time we are getting more than double the seats. Similarly, unprecedented success is being achieved in Nagar Panchayats as well”, he remarked.

The CM further informed that elections have been held for councilors in a total of 1420 wards in the Municipal Corporation. “In comparison to last time, our councilors are winning more than twice as much. Similarly, this time more than double our councilors are going to win in the municipality. At the same time, we are winning in large numbers in the Nagar Panchayats as well” he said.

The Chief Minister has also congratulated the voters for the victory of the ally Apna Dal (S) in the by-elections held in the two constituencies of UP, Chhanbey and Suar. He also thanked the State Election Commission, state machinery and all political parties for the smooth conduct of elections in the state. The CM said that this result has been achieved due to the strategy of the organization. Assuring the voters, the CM said, “The government will fully live up to the expectations of the people of development and good governance.”

Taking to Twitter, the CM said, “Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking members of UP BJP and the supporters of good governance in Uttar Pradesh on the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections. This huge victory reflects the great public faith in the successful guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double engine government. Heartfelt congratulations to all the people of the state for forming a triple-engine government in the state.”