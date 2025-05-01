Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 Declared: Direct link, how to download Telangana Board class 10 results from bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana TSBIE admit card/hall ticket 2018 available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in | Download now
TSBIE-Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has made an announcement for the candidates going to appear for the IPE examinations 2018…
Students who appeared for the Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 can now download their results from the official website. They will need their roll number and date of birth.
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) has officially announced the TS SSC Results 2025 (Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025) on Thursday at 2:15 PM. The Telangana State Class 10 results were released on the official website of the board –bse.telangana.gov.in.
Students who appeared for the Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 can now download their results from the official website. They will need their roll number and date of birth.
Advertisement
The examinations for the Telangana State Board Class 10th were held across the state from March 21 to April 4, 2025.
Advertisement
Here is how to check TS SSC 10th Result 2025:
Step 1. Visit the board’s official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the link: ‘TS BSE Class 10th Result 2025’
Step 3. Enter your roll number/ exam hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen
Step 5. Verify the details and download the results for future reference
Advertisement