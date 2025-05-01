Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 Declared: Direct link, how to download Telangana Board class 10 results from bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) has officially announced the TS SSC Results 2025 (Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025) on Thursday at 2:15 PM. The Telangana State Class 10 results were released on the official website of the board –bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the Manabadi TS SSC Results 2025 can now download their results from the official website. They will need their roll number and date of birth.

Advertisement

The examinations for the Telangana State Board Class 10th were held across the state from March 21 to April 4, 2025.

Advertisement

Here is how to check TS SSC 10th Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the board’s official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link: ‘TS BSE Class 10th Result 2025’

Step 3. Enter your roll number/ exam hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Verify the details and download the results for future reference