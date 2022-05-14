Man spends three days with mother’s body in flat

A 22-year-old guy, who is thought to be mentally ill, spent three days at their apartment building in Hyderabad with his mother’s body.

After neighbours complained about the terrible stench coming from the unit, police discovered the woman’s body in a decayed state.

Vijaya’s (50) body was moved for an autopsy, and her son was jailed for questioning.

The event occurred on Saturday at the Malkajgiri police station’s jurisdiction in Telangana’s Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Locals believe the teenager killed her mother. They claimed that they used to have frequent disagreements.

Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up further investigation.

