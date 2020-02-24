A special court in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping his 14 years old daughter.

The sentence was passed by Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Court also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on the accused to be paid to the survivor.

A complaint was filed by the victim’s mother who alleged that the accused raped her daughter when she had gone to her parents’ home on July 7, 2016, advocate Dinesh Kumar Singh told.

In the complaint, the woman also alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law supported the accused and did not take any step to prevent him from committing the crime.

The lawyer told that the court acquitted them for lack of evidence.