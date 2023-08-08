Man kills wife with axe in Punjab and attempts suicide

A distressing incident has come to light from Sangrur district in Punjab, which involves a man who allegedly killed his wife with an axe. This happened in broad daylight at Sangrur’s Sunam Market, one of the most crowded market areas in the city. The video where the man kills wife is circulating on social media.

The man, reportedly in the midst of an ongoing divorce case with his wife, spotted her at the crowded market and went towards her and attacked physically.

This encounter escalated into a tragic turn of events as he attacked her with the axe, leading to her unfortunate demise. A lot of people gathered in that area when this happened, and still could not save the life of the woman.

Advertisement

Following the attack, the man consumed poison in an attempt to end his own life. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care and is reported to be in stable condition.

A man attacked his wife with an sharp edge weapon in broad daylight at market area of Sunam, #Sangrur. Later the accused also attempted suicide. pic.twitter.com/qi5UdiNy2y — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 7, 2023

The visual recording of the incident where the man kills wife was captured by an individual, which was later uploaded to social media. The video has been circulating on different social media platforms.

In the video, the man can be seen holding the axe while standing in the market. A crowd surrounds him, and in response to his actions, they retaliate by throwing objects like bricks and water buckets at him.

This causes the man to become agitated, and he can be seen reacting angrily and even making threats towards the crowd.

Local authorities are investigating the incident further to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to this tragic event.