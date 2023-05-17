Man gets 20 years in jail for raping adopted daughter

A POCSO court in Aligarh has sentenced a 50-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old adopted daughter in October last year.

The verdict was announced by additional district judge of the special POCSO court in Aligarh, Surendra Mohan Sahai.

Police said the convict resided with his two sons and their wives, and had ‘adopted’ six-year-old girl seven years ago. He told his family that the girl’s parents had abandoned her at a brick kiln in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where he used to work as a labourer.

On October 25 last year, the convict was caught sexually assaulting the victim by his daughter-in-law, who then informed the locals.

After the incident, a social worker filed a complaint against the man at Aligarh’s Quarsi police station, following which he was arrested.

The survivor was rescued and sent to an orphanage in Kanpur.