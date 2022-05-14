Man found hanging in police lockup in Bhopal, judicial probe ordered

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a police lockup in Madhya Pradesh’s state capital Bhopal in the wee hours on Saturday.

Golu Sarthi was discovered hanging from the Kamla Nagar police station’s jail gate.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the occurrence as a result of the incident.

According to the police station’s CCTV footage, Sarthi tore off the blanket provided in the prison and hanged himself with it.

In 2014 and 2021, Sarthi had two cases filed against him.

A case was registered against the accused under different sections of the IPC including 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty, and he had been released from jail a month back, a police official posted in Kamla Nagar police station told IANS.

Sarthi was arrested again on Friday when his sister-in-law filed a complaint accusing him of hitting her to offend her modesty.

She claimed he was pressuring her to marry him after her husband died, according to Umesh Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police for the TT Nagar Area.

A first-class judicial magistrate has been appointed to investigate the situation.

According to the official, the area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) performed the legal requirements and sent the deceased for a post-mortem.

“If any police officer’s laxity is exposed, disciplinary action would be taken against him,” Tiwari warned.

