In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, a man paid with his life after participating in a ‘challenge’, police said on Monday.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Subhash Yadav.

Police said that Mr Yadav had accompanied his friend to Jaunpur’s Bibiganj market area to eat eggs, but after an argument broke out between the two, they decided to settle it with a bet of Rs. 2,000 paid to the person who would eat 50 eggs.

Mr Yadav accepted the bet and began eating. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The local people rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later.

Doctors claimed Mr Yadav died due to over-eating, while family members refused to comment on the incident, police added.