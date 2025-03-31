Man arrested for raping live-in partner, forcing multiple abortions

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police from Ghaziabad for allegedly raping a woman and subjecting her to forced abortion thrice, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the victim had been in a live-in relationship with the accused, Sanoj Mishra, for four years in Mumbai.

As per the victim’s statement, she alleged that on March 6, 2024, she was forced by Mishra to undergo abortion.

She also claimed that on February 18, 2025, the accused took her to a hotel in Nabi Karin and had intercourse with her on the pretext of marrying her. He failed to keep the promise which prompted the victim to file a complaint against him.

Upon the information gathered by the statement of the victim, a case was registered under relevant sections of rape, assault, causing miscarriage, and threat under BNS at Nabi Karim police station.

Amid the probe conducted, the police collected medical papers related to the abortions from Muzaffarnagar as evidence against the accused.

Based on the intel gathered through the locals regarding Mishra’s whereabouts in this case, the team of cops arrested him from Ghaziabad.

During further information, it came out that the accused has been married and has a family in Mumbai, an official stated.

However, the Delhi High Court has rejected the accuser’s bail application, and Mishra was caught after intelligence gathering and technical surveillance.