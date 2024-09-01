Mammootty welcomes Hema Committee report, denies power group’s existence

A day after actor Mohanlal broke his silence on the Hema Committee report and the #MeToo revelations that shook the Malayalam cinema industry, Malayalam superstar Mammootty said on Sunday welcomed the report and saying the court should decide the appropriate punishment.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mammootty said the delay in his response was because he was waiting for the AMMA leadership to express their opinions before expressing his own. Just like Mohanlal, he also claimed that no power group existed in the film industry, as was said in the Hema Committee report. He added that it is not possible for such a group to exist in the film industry.

“All the good and bad in society will be reflected in cinema too. But, since the film industry is always under the public’s scrutiny, and therefore even the smallest of things will become the focus of discussions. Film professionals need to be careful to ensure that nothing undesirable happens in this sector. The government formed the Hema committee to study the industry and submit a report after an incident that should never have happened,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

Mammootty stated that he wholeheartedly welcomes and supports the instructions and solutions provided in the report. This is the time for all of the film fraternity to come together to welcome the suggestions made by the report and help with the implementation of it.

After maintaining a conspicuous silence for 12 days following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, Mammootty opened up to the report.

The release of the Hema Committee report has emboldened several women actors to come out and raise serious allegations of sexual abuse against noted filmmakers and actors in the Malayalam cinema. This trend has developed into a movement in Mollywood that is similar to Hiollywood’s # MeToo which was triggered by allegations against Harvey Weinstein the powerful producer and co-founder of Miramax Films, in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Wadakkanchery Police registered a fresh case of sexual abuse against actor-politician Mukesh MLA over a complaint from a female colleague, a native of Aluva.

The alleged incident happened at a hotel room in Wadakkancherry in 2011 during the production of the Malayalam movie Naatakame Ulakam. Mukesh has been booked under sexual charges in two other cases.

In this connection, actor Jayasurya, who is facing sexual assault charges, has termed the accusations against him as false In a Facebook post, he said the false charges left him, his family, and his friends shattered. He said he and his family were in the U.S. and would return soon to seek legal recourse against the indictments.