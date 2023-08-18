‘Mamato’: YC launches poster campaign against MP CM Chouhan

The Youth Congress in Madhya Pradesh has launched a poster campaign ‘mamato’ against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to highlight corruption in his government.

The BJP government in the state under Chouhan is accused by the Opposition of several scams including 50 per cent commission purported to have been extracted from contractors for the release payment for government works.

The posters, launched by MP Youth Congress President Vikrant Bhuria, have Chouhan’s photo on them with mamato written above and a message below reading: ‘Bring 50 per cent commission, and get free home delivery of scams’.

Bhuria alleged that corruption was rising unabated during Chouhan’s rule. and that the Congress would expose all such scams through the mamato campaign.

Sources said the idea of the campaign has likely been taken from the popular home delivery service ‘zomato’.