Mamata schedule to arrive in Delhi ahead of Parliament session

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, is expected to arrive in Delhi on Monday evening for a four-day visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi are anticipated to be among the people she meets.

The visit coincides with the start of Parliament’s winter session. Banerjee is expected to meet with other like-minded party leaders in order to form an alliance with the opposition in Parliament since the Centre has been on the defensive since farm laws were repealed.

However, after two Congress officials, Luizinho Falerio and Sushmita Dev, joined Trinamool, the relationship between the two parties has met snags. Trinamool has sent both of its leaders to the Rajya Sabha. After this, the Congress state leaders and floor leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have sharpened their attack on the Trinamool.

Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive in Delhi at about 5 p.m. on Monday and return to Kolkata on November 25 evening, according to government sources.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, Banerjee and PM Modi may discuss the state’s outstanding financial obligations as well as the BSF’s recent increase of its authority in the state from 15 km to 50 km from the International Borders.

Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress President, is also expected to meet with the Chief Minister. In the forthcoming winter session of Parliament, opposition parties want to put pressure on the government on matters such as inflation, Chinese intrusion, Pegasus malware, and agriculture regulations. The session begins on November 29.

