West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, but described it as a “courtesy call”.

She denied that the talks were political in nature, but, according to sources, the country’s political situation had been discussed in a general way.

Speculation is rife that Mamata could talk to various leaders opposed to the BJP in a bid to bring about unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“It is a courtesy visit. Stalin is like my brother,” Mamata told presspersons. “Why politics? We can speak about development too. That’s important,” Ms Banerjee said.

Stalin also made a similar statement: “It’s like a brother-sister meet.”

He accepted the invitation of Mamata Banerjee to visit West Bengal.

Mamata had visited Chennai to attend the birthday celebration of Bengal Governor Ila Ganesan’s brother, who had invited her.

Ganesan holds additional charge of West Bengal, besides Manipur, after Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected the Vice President.