Logo

Logo

# India

Mamata Banerjee leads TMC protest against Centre demanding release of MGNREGA funds

Mamata Banerjee led the sit-in organised in the state Assembly premises against Centre over the release of central funds.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 29, 2023 7:17 pm

Mamata Banerjee leads TMC protest against Centre demanding release of MGNREGA funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday led Trinamool Congress MLAs in their protest against the Narendra Modi government over the delay in release of central funds under the MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Holding placards that read “pay money for 100 days’ work” done under MGNREGA, Banerjee and TMC MLAs raised slogans against the BJP and central government.

“Release the pending funds of MGNREGA & Awas Yojana: Our fearless fight continues!,” the TMC said.

Advertisement

The party further slammed the “apathetic approach” of the Modi government towards the deprived workers of West Bengal and demanded immediate release of central funds under the schemes.

“We will continue to raise our voices against the Govt’s apathetic approach towards the deprived workers of Bengal. The fight for our rights will reach Delhi, justice will be served, & victory will be ours. Come what may!” the party said.

Earlier, CM Banerjee had told the party workers that she will try to seek a meeting with PM Modi in December and demand the release of central funds. Mamata has reportedly asked her party workers to be prepared to protest in the national capital during the winter session of the parliament if her meeting with Modi didn’t materialise.

The TMC has been demanding the centre for releasing funds under the two schemes and even held protests in Delhi in October this year. TMC leaders, led by Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee even held a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan.

However, they suspended their protest following assurance from Governor CV Ananda Bose.

 

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

DA payment not mandatory: CM

Payment of dearness allowance (DA) is not mandatory for the state government, said the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee while addressing the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.