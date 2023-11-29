Mamata Banerjee leads TMC protest against Centre demanding release of MGNREGA funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday led Trinamool Congress MLAs in their protest against the Narendra Modi government over the delay in release of central funds under the MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Holding placards that read “pay money for 100 days’ work” done under MGNREGA, Banerjee and TMC MLAs raised slogans against the BJP and central government.

“Release the pending funds of MGNREGA & Awas Yojana: Our fearless fight continues!,” the TMC said.

The party further slammed the “apathetic approach” of the Modi government towards the deprived workers of West Bengal and demanded immediate release of central funds under the schemes.

“We will continue to raise our voices against the Govt’s apathetic approach towards the deprived workers of Bengal. The fight for our rights will reach Delhi, justice will be served, & victory will be ours. Come what may!” the party said.

Release the pending funds of MGNREGA & Awas Yojana: Our fearless fight continues! Today, at a sit-in protest led by Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial, our MLA’s raised their voices against @BJP4India Govt’s apathetic approach towards the deprived workers of Bengal. The fight for… pic.twitter.com/bYZ4os0HqF — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 29, 2023

Earlier, CM Banerjee had told the party workers that she will try to seek a meeting with PM Modi in December and demand the release of central funds. Mamata has reportedly asked her party workers to be prepared to protest in the national capital during the winter session of the parliament if her meeting with Modi didn’t materialise.

The TMC has been demanding the centre for releasing funds under the two schemes and even held protests in Delhi in October this year. TMC leaders, led by Banerjee’s nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee even held a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan.

However, they suspended their protest following assurance from Governor CV Ananda Bose.