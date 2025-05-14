Mamata Banerjee heaves a sigh of relief after BSF Jawan’s repatriation by Pakistan

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief after India’s Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was repatriated by the Pakistan government.

Purnam Shaw, who originally hails from West Bengal, had accidentally crossed the India-Pakistan border during his duty on April 23. He has since been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers.

“I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli, ” Ms Banerjee said in a statement shared on her WhatsApp channel.

“Today also I called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw, ” the Chief Minister said.

According to the BSF statement release, “Today at 1030 hrs, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in the area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs, and was detained by Pak Rangers. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible.”