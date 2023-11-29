Mallikarjun Kharge at helm of Congress at a critical juncture: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said here on Wednesday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is leading the party at a critical juncture while those in power are allegedly demolishing all the institutions.

Speaking at the launch of a felicitation volume on Kharge’s 50 years in electoral politics at Jawahar Bhawan, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson said, “Fifty years is a long period in politics. Not once did Kharge Ji compromise on his ideology, not once did he drift away from the cause of the poor, not once did he compromise on dignity and conduct to win political battles.”

Heaping praise on Kharge, the CPP chairperson said, “Today, Kharge ji stands tall as the president of the Indian National Congress. His illustrious life and work exemplifies the values that the founders and architects of modern India espoused. Embodying the indomitable Indian spirit, he has overcome multiple adversities in his long journey.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gandhi said, “Kharge is at the helm of the Congress party at a crucial juncture. Those in power, unhinged from constitutional and institutional values, are subverting or demolishing all those institutions, systems and principles by which India has thrived since our Independence.”

“As a strong organizational leader who enjoys our confidence, Kharge is best suited to lead the Congress in this historic battle for India’s soul,” she said.

Recalling her association with Kharge, Gandhi said, “To me personally, Kharge ji has been a wise companion and a pillar of strength. He has shared many of my burdens with stoic courage, unwavering kindness and a sharp wit.”

In his address, the Congress chief said, “It is an honour that the book is being released by Sonia Gandhi ji. I would like to thank the authors for their efforts and the respect, love, and affection they’ve shown through this book. I extend my gratitude to all the people who have contributed to this book. I’m deeply touched by the message from all of you.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, among others, were present on the occasion.