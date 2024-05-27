Maliwal Swati alleged assault case: Bibhav to move high court over bail rejection

After the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was rejected by a city court on Monday, he will now move the High Court in Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault case, the AAP said.

According to the party, Kumar will move the High Court against the city court’s decision on his bail application.

This comes a day before Kejriwal’s close aide’s four-day judicial custody ends.

Earlier, it was on Friday that a Delhi court had sent Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged misconduct involving Maliwal, also a former DCW chief.

Kumar was also taken to Mumbai by the police with regard to his phone’s data retrieval which was formatted there.

The police had seized the Digital Video Recorder of the CCTV from CM house on May 19 in this connection.

Earlier he was also taken to the CM residence to recreate the scene of crime by the police.

Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18 for allegedly misbehaving with Maliwal on May 13 at the Delhi CM residence.

Maliwal, who initially kept quiet after the incident, had broken her silence on May 16, over the alleged misconduct with her, and said that she had given her statement to the police in this regard, after which the police filed an FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that the entire episode was a conspiracy against the party and its national convener to affect them in the polls.

Kumar had also filed a complaint against Maliwal in this matter alleging that she had gained unauthorized access to the CM house and other allegations.