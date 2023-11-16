Malicious propaganda on to brand Punjabis as drug addicts: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said forces inimical to the state were hell bent upon branding the Punjabis as drug addicts just to present a wrong picture of the state before the country.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off an anti-drug cycle rally organised by Punjab Police in Ludhiana, the CM said that since time immemorial Punjab had been the sword arm of the country and its food bowl but ignoring this massive contribution of Punjabis a malicious propaganda has been unleashed by some political parties to label these patriotic sons of soil as drug addicts.

Mann said now Punjab has launched a crusade against drugs. He exhorted the Punjabis to take pledge for countering the narco-terrorism sponsored by anti-Punjab forces head on for making the state completely drug free.

The CM said now the Punjabis are fighting a war against narco terrorism which is being funded by the ant-Punjab forces who want to derail the state. He said the day is not far when Punjab will be a drug free state for which every Punjabi should take a vow.

Mann said he very well knows that ‘idle mind is the devil’s workshop, so every effort is being made to provide jobs to youth so that they remain occupied in work. He said Punjab has launched a major crackdown against the drugs in the state and the smugglers are being put behind the bars.

The CM said it is heartening to see that people from all walks of life are taking part in the cycle rally. He said this reflects the commitment of people to make the state a frontrunner one by wiping out the social maladies from Punjab. Mann said this is a step forward towards carving out a rangla Punjab in the coming times.