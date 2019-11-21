Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal and Malegaon balst accused Pragya Thakur has been nominated to Parliamentary panel on defence which has caused quite a row considering her history.

The 21-member parliamentary consultative committee will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh which only has powers of consultation and its recommendations are not binding.

According to NDTV, a notification dated October 31 shows other members of the committee include National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, who has been detained at his residence in Srinagar since the centre abrogated Article 370 in August and was later charged with “disturbing public order” under the strict Public Safety Act.

Slamming this decision Congress said, “This move is an insult to our nation’s defence forces, to our nation’s esteemed parliamentarians & to every Indian.”

Pragya Thakur, a terror accused & Godse fanatic has been nominated by the BJP govt. to be a member of the Parliamentary Panel on Defence. This move is an insult to our nation’s defence forces, to our nation’s esteemed parliamentarians & to every Indian. https://t.co/OqX4wGA4Dk — Congress (@INCIndia) November 21, 2019



Thakur was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on health grounds in April 2017 after charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were dropped by the National Investigation Agency(NIA). She is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Her remarks during the Lok Sabha election campaign where she described Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, as a “patriot” sparked fury from the opposition. She also drew flak for insulting 26/11 Mumbai attack martyr Hemant Karkare as a traitor, who was investigating her role in the Malegaon blast case and rising Hindu extremism.