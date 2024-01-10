Maldives’ travel body writes to EaseMyTrip CEO, requests reversal of cancellation move

Days after India’s leading online ticket booking platform EaseMyTrip suspended all Maldives flight bookings, Maldives’ travel body has written to the platform’s CEO Nishant Pitti, requesting him to reverse the decision.

“The bonds connecting our nations transcend politics. We consider our Indian counterparts not just as business associates but as cherished brothers and sisters,” the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) said.

Abdulla Ghiyas, president of the travel body, in the letter, stated that the Indian market remains an “indispensable force” in the success of the Maldivian tourism sector, providing vital support to guest houses and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that depend on the influx of Indian visitors.

Advertisement

“MATATO humbly seeks your assistance and support in fostering positive relations and dispelling any misunderstandings that may have arisen and reopen EaseMyTrip flights to Maldives,” he added.

It noted that tourism is the archipelago’s “lifeblood”, contributing over two-thirds of its GDP and providing livelihoods to approximately 44,000 Maldivians.

The potential adverse impact on tourism holds the power to unleash “severe repercussions on our economy”, affecting the lives and well-being of many, it said.

It is to be noted that the move by EaseMyTrip comes following the derogatory remarks made by some ministers, now suspended, against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, took to social media, stating, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

After PM’s recent visit, Lakshadweep became the talk of the town globally.

Some Maldivian ministers criticised PM Modi’s visit and made derogatory remarks against him. They claimed that through his visit, PM was attempting to project Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The unsavory remark by the ministers comes at a time when Maldives president Mohammad Muizzu has gone to China allegedly to seek funds.

However later, the three lawmakers – Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid – were suspended over their remarks.

As per the reports, several Indians claimed to have scrapped their holiday plans to the Maldives. Instead, they favored Lakshadweep as an alternative destination.

For Indian travellers, Maldives had emerged as a sought-after tourist destination. Data from the Maldives’ tourism ministry reveals that as of December 2023, Indian tourists constituted the highest number of visitors to the country.

With a total of 2,09,198 visitors, India surpassed other nations in terms of tourist arrivals, followed closely by Russia with 2,09,146 visitors and China with 1,87,118 visitors.