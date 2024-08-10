Maldives President meets Jaishankar, thanks India for its consistent support to island nation

At a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Male on Saturday, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for consistently supporting the island nation.

Mr Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the archipelago, assured the pro-China Maldivian leader of India’s commitment to strengthening India-Maldives relations for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.

“It was a pleasure to meet @DrSJaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives. I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi, for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership continues to strengthen, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange. Together, we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region,” President Muizzu wrote on X.

Advertisement

Mr Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of people in both countries and the region.

Mr Jaishankar’s official visit to the Maldives marks the first high-level trip from India after President Muizzu assumed office last year. His visit follows President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to India in June for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and the Council of Ministers.

“Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region,” the Indian minister said in a post on X.

Earlier, Mr Jaishankar also met with Maldivian officials, including Economic Development and Trade Minister Mohamed Saeed, Finance Minister Shafeeq, and Maldives Monetary Authority Governor Ahmed Munawar.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and trade partnerships between India and the Maldives, as well as on strengthening development cooperation.

Mr Jaishankar, Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Thoriq Ibrahim jointly planted a carambola (star fruit) sapling in Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male, on Saturday.