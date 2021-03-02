BJP activists, along with the state secretary of the party, Sayantan Basu, today went on a door-to-door campaign in areas under the English Bazaar Municipality, Malda for the programme of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Gazole. The BJP leaders and activists urged the people to attend the conclusion of the party’s ‘paribartan yatra.’ Heavyweights like union ministers Babul Supriyo and Debashree Choudhury are likely to share the dais with Adityanath. Two other BJP leaders, Arjun Singh and Suvendu Adhikari, are also joining the party programme alongside state party president Dilip Ghosh, it is learnt. The TMC in the district, however, mocked the initiative and labelled it as the BJP’s attempt to pull some crowd for the programme, “as nobody had been going to their events.”

According to sources, the ‘paribartan yatra’ entered Malda from the Tapan area in South Dinajpur on Saturday and went past almost all the blocks of the district.

“It will conclude tomorrow in Gazole in the presence of Yogiji, Babul Supriyo, Debashree Choudhury, Dilip Ghosh, Arjun Singh and Dilip Ghosh. We went door to door for its campaign today,” said Basu.

According to the district leadership of the BJP, CM Yogi’s helicopter is scheduled to touch Malda tomorrow at around 1 pm at the BSS field adjacent to the meeting ground in Gazole.

The area has been under strict surveillance and the rally today was withheld for preparations of the meeting by BJP leaders here.

“Mamata Banerjee and Anubrata Mandal have kicked off the ‘khela’ and there’s no opposition in the state. Neither Rajnath Singh in Balurghat nor the rally here managed to pull the crowd, and Yogi Adityanath will meet the same fate. The leaders are now pleading to people to come to meetings to save their own back,” TMC district coordinator Dulal Sarkar said.