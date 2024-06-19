Maket ends on mixed note in a highly volatile session

The Indian stock market ended on mixed note in the highly volatile session on Wednesday after hitting fresh all-time high, intraday.

Sensex opened at a record high of 77,543.22, closing at 77,337.59, up 36.45 points, or 0.05%. The index created a fresh all-time high of 77,851.63, as investors piled onto banking stocks.

The Nifty 50 opened at a record high of 23,629.85, and closed at 23,516, down 41.90 points, or 0.18%. It touched another record high at 23,664.00, before falling into the red as investors booked profit.

Advertisement

On BSE Sensex, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, and NTPC, were the top drags for the day.

Axis Bank, HDFC bank, IndusInd Bank, ICIC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers.

On Nifty50, Axis Bank (3.11%), HDFC Bank (3.06%), ICICI Bank (1.92%), IndusInd Bank (1.86%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.49%), and SBI (1.11%) were the top gainers.

While on the losing side were the shares of Titan (3.60%), Maruti Suzuki (2.60%), Bharti Airtel (2.41%), Bajaj Auto (2.40%), BPCL (2.32%) and Larsen and Toubro (2.23%).

Across sectors, the bank and financial services index surged, led by a rally in private sector banking stocks, while the IT index also closed higher.

Heavyweight sectoral indices like consumer durables, oil and gas, pharma, healthcare, metal, FMCG, auto and media were among the top sectoral losers for the day.

BSE Midcap index fell 1% and Smallcap index shed 0.6%.

The overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly Rs 434 lakh crore from nearly Rs 437.2 lakh crore in the previous session.

Shares of Paytm extended losses for a third straight session, falling up to 2.5 per cent on Thursday, with an Emkay note highlighting risk to customer traffic if a deal with Zomato for the movies and event ticketing business goes through.

On the global landscape, the stock futures pointed to modest gains in Europe after chipmakers drove a rally in Asia and yet another record-breaking session in the US.

Futures contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.2 per cent as the MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1 per cent, lifted by the tech-heavy markets of South Korea and Taiwan. S&P 500 futures were little changed.