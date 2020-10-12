A major power outage due to “TATAs incoming electric supply failure” has been reported in Mumbai on Monday resulting in halt of Mumbai Suburban trains.

Several areas in Mumbai experienced a power outage due to “TATAs incoming electric supply failure”.

“Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport [BEST] spokesperson confirmed to Indian Express.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

The power outage “Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us” PR, office central railway.

Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were among the largely affected area.

As per the reports, in hospitals, while no disruptions were reported so far, authorities immediately began a battery-back up for ventilator and ICUs. They were directed to ensure back-up for four hours.

Netizens responded over the power cut in the city taking a dig at the government. There were mixed reactions, some from the political arena while some took the opportunity to feed twitter with memes.

It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also…the electricity is gone. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 12, 2020

#powercut No Power in Mumbai. WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars when they realise this #powercut is not just in their area but entire Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MfzpMATW55 — Vanita (@ChaiPeCharcha__) October 12, 2020