Around 3,500 people were evacuated from a building after a fire broke out at a mall in Mumbai late on Thursday night.

Fire fighting operations at the City Centre Mall in Nagpada area in Mumbai are underway. The cause of fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported till now. The fire that erupted on the second floor of the mall, also spread to third floor of the mall.

Residents of a 55-storey building adjacent to the mall were evacuated to a nearby ground for precautionary measures.

At least 250 officers and 24 fire trucks are present at the site including Mumbai’s Chief Fire Officer Shashikant Kale are working to control the blaze and extinguish the fire. Two fireman were injured during the operations.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out at a shop on the second floor. Thick smoke had engulfed the area and then the blaze spread to the other floors in the building.

The incident has resulted in traffic disruptions and police have been deployed to assist the fire fighters.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials visited the site on Thursday night to check the situation.