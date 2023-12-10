Major Bob Khathing Memorial Lecture-2023 held in Delhi

The 2023 edition of the Major Bob Khathing Memorial Lecture took place at USI, New Delhi, featuring an address by Lt Gen Arun Kumar Sahni, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM (Retd), delving into the ‘Evolving Security Scenario in North East and its strategic implications.’

Opening the event, Lt Gen PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General, Assam Rifles, highlighted the intricate geopolitical landscape of the North East. He emphasized its strategic significance due to its proximity to international borders and discussed the impact of neighboring countries like China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar on the region’s security and development.

Major Bob Khathing, a distinguished figure from the North East, served with valour in World War II and was honoured with the Military Cross and Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Advertisement

His significant contributions during the earthquake of 1950 and in the transitional periods of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim remain notable.

His name holds special relevance in Arunachal Pradesh, where he served as the Assistant Political Officer in erstwhile NEFA and was the first to unfurl the Indian Tricolour at Tawang in 1951. Recognizing his immense service, he was awarded Padma Shri by Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1957.

The lecture garnered a positive reception from a diverse audience comprising eminent personalities from policymaking bodies, think tanks, Indian Army officers, representatives from various CAPFs, and other stakeholders invested in the NorthEast Region.