As hundreds of cops gathered at the Police Headquarters at ITO on Tuesday to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers, Delhi Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to them to maintain peace and return to their work.

The police officers were protesting against the clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November 2.

Addressing the protesting police officers, Delhi Commissioner Patnaik said, “I appeal to all to maintain peace. It’s trying time for us. We need to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law and order”.

He said that it is expected from the police force that it being the protector of law will continue to assure law and order in the capital.

“We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty,” Delhi’s top cop said, adding that concerns would be addressed.

“In the last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that,” the top cop added.

A parking row between police personnel and lawyers on Saturday had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

On the Delhi High Court’s order, Special Commissioner (in-charge Law and Order) Sanjay Singh was removed on Monday and Special Commissioner RS Krishnaiya was given the additional charge.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the incident where a tussle broke out between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.

Earlier on Monday, lawyers of Supreme Court had launched a march to India Gate in order to protest against the incident of violence at Tis Hazari Court.