Mahayuti will never allow Maha to be MVA’s ATM: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an election rally at Akola on Saturday that the BJP-led Mahayuti will never allow Maharashtra to become an ATM cash machine for the ‘Maha Ghotalebaaz’ (super corrupt) Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In fact, he went on to repeat other allegations against the Congress and the MVA which he made at his election rallies in Dhule and Nashik in the state yesterday.

The PM said that “the MVA stands for multi-crore scams, extortion and token money. It stands for transfer posting racket and is completely immersed in scandals, loot and corruption,” in his speech at the poll rally for the Mahayuti candidates in Akola.

“The Congress Party knows that the weaker the country is, the stronger the Congress will be. That is why it is the nature of Congress to make different castes fight. Since Independence, the Congress never allowed our Dalit community to unite. The Congress also kept our ST community divided into different castes. The Congress gets irritated by merely hearing the term OBCs. To ensure that the OBCs never have a separate identity, the Congress played various games,” Mr Modi claimed.

Advertisement

“The Congress wants that different castes of SC society keep fighting and quarreling among themselves. Because the Congress knows that if different castes of SC society keep fighting among themselves, their voice will get dispersed, their votes will get dispersed and as soon as this happens, the way will be paved for Congress to come to power,” he alleged.

The PM said, “Today, the country is concerned about another sensitive issue. In the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Congress and its allies have passed a proposal to restore Article 370. I ask you, should Article 370 be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir?” People gathered at the rally could be heard shouting “no”, indicating that they would not like the Article 370 to be reinstated in J&K.

He alleged that the Congress and its allies neither care about Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution, nor the courts, nor the sentiments of the country. “From Nehru until today, the ruling family of the Congress has repeatedly insulted Dr Ambedkar. During the time of Congress, Dr Ambedkar was not given credit for any major work done by him,” he alleged.

“The Congress is snatching the rights of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Cheating the SCs is both ‘Chaal’ and ‘Charitra’ of the Congress party. You all must remember that ‘Ek Hai To Safe Hai’ (If We Are United, We Are Safe),” he said, urging people to foil all attempts by the Congress to divide people on the lines of castes, religion and creed.

He also referred to the schemes launched to empower farmers by the Centre and the BJP-backed Mahayuti government. “Our resolve is that the farmer himself should be so empowered that he emerges as the hero of the country’s progress. Therefore, we are increasing the income of the farmer and reducing their expenses. When we started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Mahayuti government gave its support to it. The result is that farmers of Maharashtra are getting Rs 12,000 annually,” he asserted at his Akola election rally.