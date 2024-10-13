Mahayuti govt in Maharashtra on its last legs: Congress

Congress said on Sunday that the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is on its last legs with the countdown for its exit has begun

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the grand old party issued a chargesheet against the ruling dispensation in the state.

Confirming the release of the chargesheet, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X, “Today, the Maha Vikas Aghadi released a chargesheet against the Mahayuti Government, aptly titled Gaddarancha Panchnama.”

Attacking the Mahayuti government, he said, “This is a government which was formed on betrayal, which has sold out Maharashtra’s interests shamelessly, and which has sullied the ideals and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself.”

Ramesh, who is the Congress in Rajya Sabha, further said, “It is a government that is on its last legs. With this, the countdown for its exit has begun.”

The Congress leader, alongside the post, shared a copy of the chargesheet reading: “Maharashtra dharma betrayed and offered at the feet of Gujarat. This is Mayauti’s biggest sin.”

Accusing the ruling dispensation of corruption, the MVA said in its chargesheet, “The Mahayuti indulged in corruption even while building the statue of our revered icon, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Let us banish these traitors who dishonoured the legacy of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar.”

On crime against women, the Opposition said, “Atrocities against women and the lack of safety of our daughters in Maharashtra are the gravest sins of the Mahayuti. Let us teach them a lesson.”

The MVA said, “Under Mahayuti, farmers are deprived of guaranteed prices and crop issues.”

The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra later this year.