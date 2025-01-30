Mahasangam Yatra reaches 11th-century Lingaraj temple, the famous Shaivite shrine

The Mahasangam Yatra, organised by the International Temple Management Council (IMPC) and Bhagwa App, reached the 11th-century Lord Lingaraj temple, the famous Shaivite shrine in the city, on Thursday amid spiritual fervour.

This temple is one of the major and oldest religious sites in Hinduism, where the Harihara form of Lord Shiva and Vishnu is worshiped. The grand yatra is being led by Rajesh Yadav, the Executive President of IMPC, Deep Sihag Sisai, the National General Secretary of IMPC and Chairman of AVPL International.

After performing proper rituals at Singhpur Dham on Thursday, the yatra entered the Lingaraj Maharaj’s court, where a grand Rudrabhishek of the Shivling and Trishul poojan were conducted amidst devotional bhajans and kirtans. Thousands of devotees participated, and the entire temple complex resonated with the chants of “Har-Har Mahadev,” creating a divine atmosphere.

Besides its religious significance, the 11th-century Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected temple is acclaimed worldwide for its stunning architecture of the yester era. Through this yatra, IMPC aims to give a new identity to this historic heritage and revitalise Indian culture, the organisers claimed.

The Mahasangam Yatra, which will now head towards Jamshedpur, conducted a Trishul poojan at a skill development institute for young girls. The girls warmly welcomed the yatra, and special pooja and rituals were performed with devotional fervour, including the worship of 108 Trishuls.

The yatra also conducted pooja of 12 Trishuls that are being carried along with the journey. This form of worship will continue throughout the 30-day journey. These Trishuls will later be installed in various temples.