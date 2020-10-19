In a shocking incident, four minor siblings were found dead in both Maharastra’s Jalgaon district. The children were allegedly hacked to death with an axe.

The incident took place in Raver’s Borkheda village by unidentified accused on the night of October 15. The Police is suspecting that the four tribal sibling including two girls aged 13 and 6 years and two boys aged 11 and 8 years respectively were also allegedly raped on the basis of circumstantial and scientific evidence.

The bodies of the children were found lying in a pool of blood inside a house at a farm in Borkheda village in Raver. The police was alerted by the home owner the next morning when he found the bodies. No arrests have been made as yet.

According to authorities, the parents of the children had gone to attend rituals of a family member with their eldest son. The children were left under care of an acquaintance.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who visited Jalgaon on Saturday and said, “Probe is moving in a positive direction and arrests will be made soon.”

The police have registered case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POSCO) Act along with rape and murder charges.

The incident has sparked anger in Jalgaon, which is 66 kilometres away from Raver.