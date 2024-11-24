‘Maharashtra not happy’: Sanjay Raut questions Mahayuti’s landslide victory in assembly polls

BJP mocks Sanjay Raut for ‘something’s fishy’ remarks on poll failure
Earlier on Saturday, Sanjay Raut expressed grave concerns about the election results saying, “They (Mahayuti) have done some ‘gadbad’. Kuch to gadbad hai (Something's fishy).
The Mahayuti alliance swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 235 of the 288 seats. The BJP alone won 132 seats, with its allies—Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction—claiming 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition faced a massive setback, managing only 49 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 20, Congress won 16, Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction took 10, and the Samajwadi Party bagged 2.
