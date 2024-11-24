‘Maharashtra not happy’: Sanjay Raut questions Mahayuti’s landslide victory in assembly polls

Expressing disappointment over the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on Sunday, emphasised the resilience of his party workers.

Commenting on the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory, securing 235 seats, Raut hinted at possible irregularities and claimed that the people of the state were not celebrating the results. “We are not disappointed; we are fighters. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray also experienced victories and defeats in his life,” Raut said.