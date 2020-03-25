Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday appealed to people not to venture out of their homes and assured that the state has adequate stock of essential commodities.

Greeting people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Thackeray said the poor and daily wagers should understand that the government stands firmly behind them in this time of crisis.

“We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis. It is a war-like situation so I have compared this coronavirus to war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy. I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said

“There is enough stock of essential commodities and the essential services will continue to function,” he said.

The chief minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/pzjUU8PxGS — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 25, 2020

“I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services.”

“Don’t flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another),” he said.