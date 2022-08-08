Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on Tuesday: Sources

Days after Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, his much awaited cabinet expansion is all set to take place on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the expansion is likely to take place at 11 am on Tuesday at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

During the expansion, the Chief Minister is expected to induct at least 15 Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial home portfolio, stated the sources.

Both the Ministers have been functioning as a two-member cabinet inviting criticism from Opposition leaders, including NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Fadanvis on Sunday said, “Ajit Pawar is the leader of the opposition. He will have to say such things. Ajit dada conveniently forgets that when he was in the government, there were just five ministers for the first 32 days.”

Meanwhile, Shinde had recently said that no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters.

The Opposition in the state had accused the Chief Minister of functioning as a two-member cabinet and having designed the decision-making powers to the bureaucrats.

On June 30, Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis his deputy.

