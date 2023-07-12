Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely; Malabar Hill Police on their toes

The much-awaited Maharashtra cabinet expansion seems likely in the coming days. Sources say, five police stations in close proximity to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, the official residence of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, have been instructed to ready themselves for an important function anytime soon.

According to a highly placed source, who preferred anonymity, the expansion of the Maharashtra Council of Ministers is likely to take place.

According to the official missive despatched, a copy of which is available with The Statesman, the police stations in Mumbai falling in Zone 2 have been directed to report to the senior police inspector of Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai to maintain the law and order situation in their jurisdictions for an important programme to be held at Raj Bhavan soon.

Three assistant commissioners of police, Jyotsna Rasam, Ravi Sardesai, and Laxman Dumbre who head the jurisdictions encompassing LT Marg, VP Marg, Pydhonie, DM Marg, and Gamdevi police stations have been drafted for the bandobast duty from July 12, 2023, till the completion of the function at Raj Bhavan.

Nine days back, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sanjay Bansode, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Dharamrao Baba Atram and Aditi Tatkare took oath as ministers. But portfolios have not been allocated. Sources say, one reason behind the delay is the tussle between the Ajit Pawar camp and the Eknath Shinde faction over some key ministries.

In all, Maharashtra can have a total of 43 ministers. At present, the number of ministers including the chief minister is 29 which means 14 new ministers can be administered oath. Importantly, after the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar camp, discontentment is brewing among the BJP and the Shiv Sena.