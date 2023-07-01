Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the bus accident in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on Saturday.

He has also announced Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the mishap. “Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

Twenty-five people died and 8 were injured after a bus travelling from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief over the accident and called it “heartbreaking”.

“The road accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” he said in a tweet.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh.

Stating that he was distressed by the horrific accident, the Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“While giving instructions to provide immediate help to the accident victims, the Chief Minister also directed to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured at government expense,” the statement further added.

According to the police officials, a total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while taking to Twitter expressed his condolence and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment.

“The accident of a private bus of Vidarbha Travels going to Pune at Pimpalkhuta in Buldhana district killing 25 people is very shocking and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. 8 people were injured in this incident and they have been admitted to hospital in Sindkhedaraja. The condition of the injured is out of danger. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased in this accident. The state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured,” Fadnavis said.

He further said that the state government is in touch with the district as well as the police administration.

“According to preliminary information given by the Superintendent of Police, the bus hit a bridge after which the diesel tank burst and the vehicle caught fire,” he added.