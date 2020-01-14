The body of an unidentified woman has been found floating in a river in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, believed to be in the age group of 25 to 30 years, had strangulation marks and her hands were tied with a ‘dupatta’ (a long piece of cloth worn around neck), an official at Kalyan rural police station said.

A passer-by spotted the body in Ulhas river at Kulgaon on Monday and alerted the police, the official said, adding that they suspect it to a case of murder.

The body was sent for postmortem and hunt for the killers was on, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.