Maharashtra: 3 dead after helicopter crashes near Bavdhan area in Pune

Three people died in a helicopter crash near Bavdhan in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

Commissioner of Police (CP) of Pimpri Chinchwad confirmed the news and said, “Three people died in the incident. Senior officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Police are on the spot.”

Two ambulances and four fire tenders arrived at the spot to conduct rescue operations shortly after the incident.

The incident took place around 6:45 am on Wednesday in hilly terrain in the Bavdhan area after the helicopter took off from a helipad located in the vicinity.

As per reports, the helicopter was carrying three people on board, including two pilots and one engineer.

The reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited

