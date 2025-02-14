Mahakumbh will be etched in history: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his family, visited the sacred city of Prayagraj on Friday and experienced a deep sense of spirituality after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Describing Mahakumbh as a divine and historic event, he lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its remarkable management of the gathering.

Advertisement

Emphasising that the grand event would be etched in world history, he congratulated the Yogi government for its successful organisation and the meticulous arrangements made for the comfort and convenience of devotees.

Advertisement

Sharing glimpses of his spiritual journey on social media, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh.

Speaking to the media, he said, “This is a historic moment, and I feel privileged to be here with my family. This opportunity has come after 144 years and I consider myself fortunate enough to be part of this sacred festival.”

He praised the global recognition of Mahakumbh’s arrangements, highlighting that the world is amazed at how the Yogi Government has seamlessly managed such a massive event.

Fadnavis also spoke about the spiritual energy of the festival, emphasising how millions of devotees have expressed their devotion to Ganga Maiya by taking a dip in the holy waters. “It is incredible to witness how such a large gathering has been managed with such efficiency. This reflects the greatness of our culture, which naturally draws people towards it,” he remarked.

He further stated that Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a living testament to India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. “Every Sanatani aspires to take a dip in the Sangam and seek the divine blessings of Ganga. I, too, have come here with the same devotion. The whole world will remember this grand event.”

Mahakumbh 2025 continues to witness the arrival of millions of devotees from across India and abroad, eager to be part of this historic and sacred gathering in Prayagraj.