Mahakumbh to be showcased at tourism fairs in Spain and Germany

In a major initiative to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to showcase the state’s tourism offerings at the International Tourism Trade Fairs in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany.

During these global events, Mahakumbh 2025, being held in Uttar Pradesh, will be presented as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, historical, and cultural significance, officials here on Saturday disclosed.

Aligned with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 stands out not only as a religious and spiritual event but also as a symbol of India’s rich historical heritage.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has meticulously prepared to present this grandeur on the global stage, ensuring maximum visibility at both international fairs. This global outreach will invite people from across the world to experience this magnificent event while also showcasing other diverse tourism offerings and special attractions of Uttar Pradesh.

The tourism fairs will feature thematic grand pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh 2025 and Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy. A 40-square-meter pavilion will be constructed at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), scheduled from January 24 to 28 in Madrid, Spain, displaying the tourism attractions of Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, another 40-square-meter pavilion will be set up at the ITB Berlin Fair, which will take place from March 4 to 6, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

To maximize global engagement, VVIP lounges will be constructed at both fairs, facilitating B2B and B2C sessions. Promotional materials will be made available in multiple languages, including English and local European languages, to ensure wider outreach.

In addition to promoting Uttar Pradesh as “Brand UP”, the land of Buddha and Sanatan faith, discussions will be held with key stakeholders from major tourist sectors and prospective investors to attract foreign investment for the state’s favorable environment.

Engagement will also be established with various tourism sector representatives, including tour operators from host countries and neighboring regions.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage will be highlighted alongside the promotion of ODOP (One District One Product) items and other traditional products from the state.

Advertisement