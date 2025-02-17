Mahakumbh sets a global sanitation benchmark with ‘Zero Discharge’ initiative

Mahakumbh 2025, the most sacred festival of the Sanatan faith, is not just a spiritual gathering but also an exemplary event in cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

Along with faith, devotion, peace, and liberation, this grand festival is setting new global benchmarks in waste management and sanitation.

A remarkable highlight of this year’s Mahakumbh is the unparalleled wastewater management system and zero discharge policy, ensuring that no polluted water enters the river.

These efforts have surpassed even global benchmarks, presenting a unique and inspiring model for large-scale events worldwide.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the local administration has successfully managed wastewater from over 1.5 lakh toilets daily, ensuring zero discharge into the river—a feat the world is witnessing.

Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana stated here on Monday that, “The vision of a clean Mahakumbh, inspired by PM Modi and CM Yogi, is setting new milestones each day. Despite the massive influx of over 52 crore pilgrims, the vision of a garbage-free, plastic-free, and clean Kumbh has been successfully realized. Mahakumbh 2025 is now a model for future large-scale religious gatherings.”

She further highlighted that over 1.5 lakh toilets, including soak-pits, FRP, and mobile units, have been set up across the mela area. A QR code-based monitoring system ensures real-time maintenance, while jet spray cleaning technology and eco-friendly chemical solutions help maintain hygiene and odor-free sanitation facilities.

–To manage the daily waste generated, the authorities have established a robust waste management system, processing 650 metric tonnes (MT) of waste every day at the Baswar plant.

–For efficient garbage collection, 120 hopper tipper trucks and 40 compactors have been deployed, while 94 suction machines have been installed for liquid waste management. Additionally, 25,000 dustbins have been placed across the Mela grounds to ensure cleanliness.

–To further enhance waste disposal efficiency, 37 lakh garbage liner bags have been utilized throughout the event.

–For the first time, the Mela Authority has introduced 350 suction machines and 1.5-litre toilets and urinals, ensuring zero discharge into the river.

–In a major step towards river conservation, three temporary and three permanent sewage treatment plants have been constructed to prevent pollution.

–While the installation of toilets was completed ahead of Maha Kumbh, they are being monitored and maintained daily throughout the event to ensure hygiene and efficiency.

–Post-Maha Kumbh, the safe disposal of waste and site restoration will be carried out with utmost vigilance, maintaining the highest standards of environmental sustainability.