Mahakumbh all set for four new world records

After the end of the Magh Purnima bathing, the Mela Authorities have started the preparations to set new milestones at the Mahakumbh with the arrival of a team of Guinness Book of World Records.

With more than 48 crore people having taken bath at the world heritage Mahakumbh so far the mela has already set a record of the world’s largest gathering. The fair administration has now embarked on the implementation of a plan to create four more world records from Friday.

According to the Mela Authorities, tomorrow (on Friday), 15,000 cleaning workers in the Sangam area will clean 10 km of the banks of the Ganges. In Kumbh-2019, 10,000 sanitation workers had set a record by sweeping together.

On February 15, 300 employees will enter the river and speed up the cleanliness drive. The record of running 1,000 e-rickshaws on the Triveni route will also be made on February 16, in a series of records.

On February 17, a record of taking hand prints of 10,000 people will also be made.

Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said all the preparations have been made to make all four records. The process is being completed under their supervision.

Prayagraj also had three records in the 2019 Kumbh, which are placed in the Guinness World Records. Among them is the record of operating the largest traffic system by running more than 500 shuttle buses.

The second record is related to the biggest cleanliness and waste disposal system by setting 10,000 cleaning workers. The third is related to 7,500 people having handprints.

This time, two old records related to handprint and sanitation of 2019 are to be broken.