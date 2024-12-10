Mahakumbh 2025: Setting a global benchmark in event headcount with advanced technology

As Mahakumbh 2025 prepares to host an unparalleled influx of devotees, the Uttar Pradesh government is adopting state-of-the-art technology to document what is anticipated to be the world’s largest congregation.

An estimated 40 to 45 crore devotees are expected to gather at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge.

With innovative systems in place, every attendee will be accounted for, establishing a global milestone in crowd management. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the fair administration is leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to achieve this unprecedented feat.

Historically, the sheer size of the gathering at Prayagraj during Kumbh and Mahakumbh has made precise crowd measurement a challenge. For Mahakumbh 2025, AI-enabled cameras and other technologies are being deployed to ensure accurate headcounts.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant announced on Tuesday that the event is expected to draw over 40 crore devotees, making it a record-breaking occasion. To manage this massive crowd, the administration has implemented several measures: 744 temporary CCTV cameras at 200 locations within the fair area; 1,107 permanent CCTV cameras at 268 city locations; 720 additional cameras across 100 plus parking areas for seamless monitoring.

Monitoring hubs have been established at ICCC, the Police Line Control Room, and in the Arail and Jhunsi areas to oversee the event in real-time. The administration is employing AI-driven crowd density algorithms to generate accurate headcounts. These systems will deliver real-time updates, enhancing the management of devotees. Cameras will track individuals based on distinct attributes, reducing duplication in counts.

Devotees will receive wristbands, especially on peak bathing days, tracked via RFID readers to monitor movement and time spent in the fair area.

A GPS-enabled app, with user consent, will allow authorities to monitor real-time movement patterns of pilgrims. These methods, supported by advanced AI cameras operating from 3 am to 7 pm during peak bathing hours, are undergoing rigorous testing to ensure a 95 per cent accuracy rate.

Mahakumbh 2025, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, will also feature a grand cultural showcase. Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Culture Directorate, the event will highlight diverse art forms, including music, dance, and poetry.

A major attraction will be the Kavi Sammelan, where devotees, Kalpvasis, and tourists can immerse themselves in poetic renditions across genres such as Veer Ras, Shringar Ras, Hasya Ras, Karuna Ras, and Bhakti Ras. Renowned poets like Vishnu Saxena, Kumar Vishwas, Shailesh Lodha, and others will enchant audiences with their compelling performances.

With these cutting-edge initiatives and cultural highlights, Mahakumbh 2025 promises to be an awe-inspiring event, setting a new global standard for managing mega-gatherings while celebrating India’s rich heritage.